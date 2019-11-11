Larry Womble, 77, of Leeton, Missouri, died Friday afternoon, November 8, 2019, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Mo.
He was born September 9, 1942, near Windsor, Mo., the son of Eugene Womble, Jr. and Virginia Mardelle (Northington) Womble. He married Carol Marie (Perkins) Schultz on August 9, 1997, and she survives of the home.
Larry was a 1960 graduate of Windsor High School. He played sports during high school and also ran in track. He was Senior Class President, an office he continued to hold as a WHS alumni. Larry’s graduating class was an important part of life and he looked forward to each class reunion.
Beginning in the early 1970s he worked as a safety supervisor for the Peabody Coal Company for almost 20 years. After retiring from the company, he earned a bachelor’s degree in safety from Central Missouri State University (now University of Central Missouri) and then a master’s degree in safety management. Following graduation, Larry began working for the university as a professor and had many other duties including program coordinator and graduate adviser for the Master of Science degree in occupational safety management. At the time of his retirement in 2008, he was the interim chair of the Department of Safety Sciences.
He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He played baseball in the summer with the recreational league in Windsor and then was a coach for several years. He enjoyed duck hunting and fly fishing and quail hunting with his Irish Setter dogs. He was an avid golfer and helped found the former Windsor Country Club and participated in many tournaments at golf clubs in the surrounding area. He was a member of the Kansas City Triumphs sports car club and liked to cook, especially for his annual “Chili Fest.” Larry enjoyed life on his farm.
In addition to his wife Carol, survivors include his mother, Mardelle Womble, Windsor, Mo.; a step-son, Jeff Schultz, Atlanta, Georgia; 2 brothers, Gary Womble, Windsor, Mo., and Richard “Rick” Womble (Kathy), Sedalia, Mo.; a brother-in-law, Terry Perkins (Shirley), Salem, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Jeanne Nance (Ray), Collins, Mo.; 8 nieces and nephews, Anne Weyrauch, Tim Womble, Lora Howard, Kristen Womble, Matthew Womble, David Perkins, Natalie Manier, and Marty Box; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister-in-law, Kay Womble.
Graveside services will be 3 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor, with Pastor Pete Hill officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. The family suggests contributions to the UCM Foundation or the Windsor High School Master Scholarship Endowment Fund (WHS MSEF) in Larry’s memory and contributions may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfunderalhome.com.
