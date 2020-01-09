Larry Uptegrove, 79, of Adrian, Mo., formerly of Windsor, Mo., died January 6, 2020, at Research Medical Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. January 10, 2020, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Burial will be in the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. Visitation will be before the service from 10 to 11 am at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.
