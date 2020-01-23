Kimberly Sigsbury
April 11, 1964
January 18, 2020
Known for her care-giving heart.
Loving mother to sons, Michael, Wyatt and Erich. Also survived by her step-father Hugh Ingrham, siblings William and Marcia Ingrham, nephew and nieces, Nicholas Marcotte, Summer and Brittney Ingrham. Contributions may be made to the family.
