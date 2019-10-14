Kenneth Noel Carter of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away on October 11, 2019 at the Veterans Home in Warrensburg. He was 88.
Ken was born on January 19, 1931, to Raymond and Elsie (Barnett) Carter. He grew up in rural Johnson County near Pittsville and Elm, where he acquired many entertaining stories of farm life during the Depression, and graduated from Holden High School. In 1952, he married Yvonne Hursh of Warrensburg. From 1952-54 he served in the U.S. Army in a construction unit which spent part of its time stationed in Alaska working on military air bases which served Air Force fighter planes on their way to Korea. Ken then returned to Warrensburg where he was active for the next five decades, operating the Carter Appliance Store and the Helpee Selfee Laundromat, and as a member of the Warrensburg School Board and the Kiwanis.
In 1975, Ken married his second wife Lila L. Carter. They continued to operate the Helpee Selfee and became enthusiastic supporters of the Jennies basketball and volleyball teams; after Lila’s death in 1995 Ken established Jennies scholarship in Lila’s memory.
Ken married Nancy Bybee in 1998, and together they spent many years enjoying their extended families, especially the grandchildren, which Ken loved dearly. Ken also loved working outdoors, whether mowing grass, pushing snow or working in his favorite woodlot. He will be remembered as a kind and generous person who had a fascinating fund of stories about the old days.
Ken was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Eugene and Thomas, and his son-in-law Mark Lee. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sisters Lucille Duncan of Warrensburg and Lois Hammond of Shawnee Mission KS; and his children, Katherine Carter and husband David Baxter of Orono ME, Carl Carter and wife Linda of Independence MO, Kay Lee of Becker MN, Kelly Sweat and wife Marti Sutton of Warrensburg, Vickey Davis of San Diego CA, Gary Costin and wife Debbie of Buckner MO, and Cynthia Welch and husband Larry of Blue Springs MO, as well as thirteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg and can be left in care of the funeral home.
