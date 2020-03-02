Kenneth Dean Hitchcock, age 79, of Warrensburg, formerly of Marysville, CA, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020.
He was born June 19, 1940 in Nebraska, the son of Stephan Lawrence Hitchcock and Delia (Hoppe) Pennington.
Ken was a funny, honest, and good-hearted man who never met a stranger. He had the spirit to overcome a lot of adversity including the losses of his wife and a daughter back to back. Ken was a hard worker whose positive nature kept his focus on finding the solutions and not dwelling on the problems.
Ken is survived by his daughters, Karen Hitchcock of Yuba City, CA, Lorie (Tony) Wright of Warrensburg, and Mary Hitchcock of Warrensburg; his grandchildren, Derek Barnes, Meggan Barnes, Schane Wright, Dylan Wright, Jase (Kayla) Wright, and Camden Smith; his great-granddaughters, Ava Wright and Brooklyn Wright; and two sisters, Sharon Pore of Utah and Kathy Pennington of Nevada.
Ken also loved and was loved by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Louise (Lowe) Hitchcock; and a daughter, Debra Hitchcock.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on his 80th birthday, Friday, June 19, 2020, at Tequila Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Knob Noster.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.