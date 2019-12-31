Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Kelly Lea Ashbridge passed peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father on December 25, 2019. Kelly was born on December 27, 1958 to Lesley and Wilma Barnes of Spokane, WA. Kelly loved being a witness for Jesus Christ and shared her love of Him with everyone she met. She also loved growing her flowers and being with her grandchildren.
Kelly is survived by her husband of 39 years, Steven Ashbridge, her children, Crystal (Thomas) Orr of Knob Noster and Michelle King of Jefferson City; her grandchildren, Steven, Alexander and McKenzie Curfman of Knob Noster and Erik King of Jefferson City, her brothers Bill, Thomas and Terry Barnes and sister Susan (Jerry Kelting and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, brother Mark Barnes and half sister Diane Sams.
A celebration of Life was held in the Jubilation Center, Knob Noster on December 30, 2019.
