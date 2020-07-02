Kathy Lynn Chaney, age 68, of Warrensburg passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Stet, MO.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home.
