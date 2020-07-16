Katheryn "Claudine" Grier, 96 of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away July 13, 2020, at Ridge Crest Nursing Center in Warrensburg.
Katheryn "Claudine" Brandt Grier was born on December 22nd, 1923, to Claude Adrian and Katie Lee Sproat Brandt. She was the oldest of four children, Martin Elmer "Sonny" Brandt, Tillie Ellen Brandt Rehkop, and Claude Avery Brandt.
In May of 1937 she graduated from Valley City School near Knob Noster. Following her graduation she moved to Warrensburg to live with a local family where she cared for their children, while waitressing at a local restaurant. Later she went on to tend bar and manage "The Last Draw," now Barney's. She worked at Unitog as a seamstress, and later retired as a supervisor from that company.
On April 13, 1945 Claudine was married to Elbe Lawrence "Hop" Grier, whom she celebrated life with until his death in 2004. They enjoyed life to the fullest making multiple trips to Las Vegas and to the gambling boats with friends over the years. Claudine continued to play bingo at the American Legion until 2018, dragging her nieces and great nieces with her over the years. Claudine loved her family as evident in her willingness to babysit and spoil her nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, and life-long friend Mary Alice Welch.
Per Claudine’s request, there will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.