Katherine C Fulk, 89, of Higginsville, MO, went to be with our Lord on April 26th, 2020. She was born in Moorefield, NE, on June 9th, 1930.
Left to cherish her memory is Children: Roy (Betty) Johnston, Theodore (Liz) Fulk, Cheryl (Dave) Carney, Kendra (Victor) Butner along with several grandchildren.
Celebration of Life ceremony will be at Northside Christian Church in Warrensburg, MO, on June 13th 2020.
