Karl Werner Monk, 86, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; formerly of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Brookdale Valencia Assisted Living in Albuquerque.
Karl was born March 22, 1934, at Riga, Latvia; son of Kurt and Elfriede (Spatz) Monk. He moved to the United States in 1951. He graduated from high school, and also attended college at Buffalo, New York. Karl enlisted into the United States Air Force where he served for the next twenty two years. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Kern on February 16, 1990 in Warrensburg. The couple resided at Albuquerque and Belen New Mexico prior to moving to Warrensburg in 1996. Karl was an avid reader, especially novels and scientific literature. His interests also included electronics repair.
Survivors include four sons: Karl Monk (Diane) of Dallas, TX; Alan Monk (Joseph) of San Antonio, TX; Daniel Monk (Rhonda) of Albuquerque, NM and Stephen Monk (Michelle) of Albuquerque, NM; stepson: Steve Grandfield (Tricia) of Warrensburg, MO; two sisters: Ruth Langer (Herbert) of Germany and Gerda (Bodo) of Germany; brother: Wolfgang Monk (Elfriede) of Germany; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and his dear friend, General, a Russian Blue cat. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lois in 2011.
No local services will be scheduled.
There will be a private interment at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville.
Local arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
