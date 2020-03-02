Julius Edward Vaughan, 89, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away on February 25, 2020.
Julius was born July 18, 1930, near Union City, Tennessee, the son of Hoyt H. Vaughan and Evelyn (Travis) Vaughan. In 1938, the family moved to Warrensburg where Julius’s dad managed the 640 acre Frank and Edwin Mayes Farm.
Julius attended the college’s lab school and graduated from College High School in 1948. He especially enjoyed playing basketball under Coach Clarence Whiteman. He enjoyed sharing many of those memories with family. He went on to graduate from CMSU with a BS in Business Administration.
In 1952, Julius was drafted into the U.S. Army and served at Camp Breckenridge, Kentucky, and Fort Picket, Virginia. Following his discharge, he returned to Warrensburg where he expanded his painting and rental businesses.
On December 13, 1964, he married Jimmie Ann Dyer.
For years, Julius was seen around town in his 1952 blue Plymouth.
He was preceded in death by his foster brother, Vernon S. Bright and son-in-law, John B. Wallace. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jimmie Ann; two daughters, Vicki (Tom) Carey and Martha Wallace; six grandchildren, Leslie Schottel, Michael Carey, Mandy Wallace, Melissa Wallace Ibanez, John R. Wallace, and James Wallace; and ten great-grandchildren.
He also leaves behind his foster brother’s children, Francis Kay Bright and Dale Travis Bright.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Warrensburg Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Community Church Cemetery north of Warrensburg.
Julius was a member of the First Presbyterian Church for 81 years, remembering many good times. He served as an elder and trustee, and for the last 30 years, as the church’s treasurer. In 1987, the church’s session selected him to meet with Presbytery officials to establish the current financial endowment program. Memorials are suggested to the Warrensburg Presbyterian Endowment Fund and may be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Julius has said he would like to be remembered most for the free painting work he did at the church.
