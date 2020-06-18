Julieon “Julie” Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 66.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Johnson County Cancer Foundation.
