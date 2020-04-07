Julieon Baker passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 66.
Julieon Hebert was born in Warrensburg, Missouri, on September 30, 1953, to Larry and Joy Hebert. After living for a short time in Texas, Louisiana, and Michigan, she moved back to Warrensburg in elementary school. She attended College High School and graduated in 1971, then continued her education at Central Missouri State University. She met Bobby Baker with a group of friends at the State Fair in 1972, and they were married the following summer on June 16th. Both worked in real estate until Leslie was born in 1978, and Rob in 1980. Julie continued to work at Home Locators part-time and be home with the children. When the kids were in high school, Julie started working with Dr. Steven Byars, then with Midwest Eye Consultants. For 20 years, she enjoyed working with patients and making lasting friendships with coworkers.
Julie was a devoted wife, mother and grandma. Her children grew up in a home with constant examples of how unconditional love should be. She and Bobby never missed a school activity or sporting event, took the kids on family vacations to Florida, and always encouraged them to give their all. She enjoyed shopping with her daughter and daughter-in-law, Bunco nights and Friday night dinners with friends. She enjoyed recent trips to Las Vegas, Tahiti, the Panama Canal and looked forward to girls’ trips to Branson every year. She loved life, and everyone around her always knew how much she cared about them. Once she started laughing, it was hard for her to stop, and her laughter was contagious. If you knew her, you know that when she needed “a little something sweet” after dinner, she meant chocolate. She absolutely adored her grandsons, Jackson and Mason. She was the ultimate “Nana” who always hugged and kissed them, cheered at their games and made brownies the way only a Nana can.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Joy Mott Hebert and Lawrence Evelton Hebert. She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Leslie Dealy (Grant); son, Rob Baker (Tally); and grandsons, Jackson and Mason.
Because of quarantine restrictions, services will be announced at a later date. Julie would want everyone to be together.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Johnson County Cancer Foundation and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.