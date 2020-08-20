Julia May Clear, age 92, of Warrensburg passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Country Club Care Center.
She was born August 11, 1928 in Independence, MO the daughter of Loren and Lettie (Dick) Beckett. She attended Independence, MO schools and moved to Leeton in her teens.
On August 28, 1946, she and John Junior Clear were united in marriage in Warrensburg. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2012.
Julia is survived by her sons, Tom (Carol) Clear of Lee’s Summit, MO, Terry (Cindy) Clear of Holden, MO, Tony Clear of Holden, MO, and John (Sue) Clear of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and all of her siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Warrensburg. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church on Monday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the LDS Missionary Fund and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
