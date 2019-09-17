Juanita Stockton, age 73, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, September 13, 2019.
A visitation was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Cullen Funeral Home, 612 W. Foxwood Dr., Raymore, Missouri 64083. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church, 8002 E Hwy 62-8, Idalou, Texas 79329. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church followed by interment in the Idalou Cemetery.
Juanita was born on May 18, 1946 in Caldwell, Texas. She was the daughter of Manuel Olivarez and Trinidad (Sanchez) Olivarez. Growing up, Juanita had twelve sisters and brothers, Elidora, Esperanza, Seferina, Ben, Blas, Solomon, Andy, Miguel, Manuel, Mike, Mario and Carlos.
Juanita dedicated her life to her Catholic faith and served as a Novice for 2 years. This started her lifelong path as a caregiver, as she attended the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing (Lubbock, TX) and received her Nursing degree on June 15, 1973. Juanita created a career in the healthcare field and retired as the Director of Home Health and Hospice in Johnson County, Missouri where she served the agency for 28 years. She was very proud and passionate about caring for others and their well-being. Juanita was a member of the St. Sabina Catholic Church for the past six years, she enjoyed her prayer group and volunteering time to the church in various ways.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Trinidad Olivarez; and three brothers, Miguel, Solomon and Mike Olivarez.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Ostrom (Darren); son Mitchell Mendoza; son Jeffery Stockton (Dana); sisters Lola Cardenas, Esperanza Ortega, Seferina Duran, brothers Ben, Blas, Andy, Manuel, Mario and Carlos Olivarez; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Zach), Elena, Elias, Manuel, Hadley, Zayli and Ryker; and two great grandchildren, Zayden and Zoey; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Sisters of Mercy Hermanas de la Misericordia at https://www.sistersofmercy.org/donate/ or Johnson County Community Health Services, 723 PCA Road #7913, Warrensburg, Missouri 64093.
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
