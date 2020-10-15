Juanita P. “Nita” Woodrel died early on October 5, 2020, after struggling with dementia.
Nita, the daughter of Willard L. and Neva Wallace Whalen was born in Independence, MO, September 12, 1927. After the death of her mother in 1930 she was adopted by Francis M. and Kathryn McCormack Payton of Bates City.
Nita graduated from Bates City High School in 1944 then attended CMSU where she was a member of the Madrigal choir and Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. She was also employed by Quartermaster Depot and Veterans Administration in Kansas City in the 1940s and Selective Service in Pettis County in the 1960s.
On September 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Edward Woodrel at Watson Memorial Methodist Church in Independence.
Nita was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg, member of the United Methodist Women, the Aldersgate Sunday School class and the Methodist Quilters. She was instrumental in establishing the hospital gift shop. She was also a member and past president of the ABC Club, the League of Women Voters, the WMMC Auxiliary, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Friends of the Library and volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Previously she led Brownies and Girl Scouts.
Her favorite pastimes were singing in the church choir, sewing, quilting, gardening and hosting family gatherings on special holidays that often included close friends. She especially enjoyed traveling with her husband on camping trips in their RV and spending many winters in South Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Ed, her daughters Susan (Bernie) Clark of Columbia, Kathryn Rogers and Christen Woodrel of Atlanta, her grandson Thomas and her great-grandsons Nicholas and Darian.
She would like any memorials sent to either the Bates City Cemetery Association or the First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Bates City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
