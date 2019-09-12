Joyce Ellen Cofer, 90, from Leeton, MO passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Liberty, MO. She will be joining her husband of 68 years in the afterlife and is survived by 2 sons, 1 daughter, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Joyce was born in Kansas City, MO. She worked for many years as a Clerk Typist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She enjoyed being active and trying different activities - water skiing, go karts, carnival rides, boat rides, vacations, bowling, and snow birding. In her later years, she enjoyed her life on their farm in Leeton for 30 years with her husband, who passed away in May of this year. She never said a bad word about anyone. Joyce was a loving mother and wife. She will be greatly missed by her family.
A private memorial will be held with the family at a later date.
