Joshua Michael Eads, age 42, of Warrensburg passed away at his home on Sept 10, 2019.
Joshua was born on May 20, 1977 in Ottawa, KS.
Joshua attended schools in Ottawa growing up. He was a collector of cars and loved singing and spending time with his extended family, girls and his best buddy Trip, before he took his trip over the rainbow bridge.
He is survived by his wife, Desi and daughters Chloe Michelle and Zoey Lyn of the home.
He is also survived by parents, Dennis M. (Teresa L.) Eads of Ottawa, KS., and Mary (Dale) Janes of Kansas City, MO; brothers, Kerry Jo Eads of Maine, and Caleb M. Eads of Missouri; sisters; Bianca Eads of Belton, Mo and Kiersten Eads of Ottawa, KS; step-brother Anthony (Victoria) Martinez of Richmond, KS; step-sisters Jamee (Daniel) Engelby of Ottawa, KS and Teree (James) Dowd of Odessa MO; grandmother; Jacque Eads of Ottawa, KS; and many nieces and nephews and one great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Louis C. Eads and Sam and Ina Collette.
A memorial service will be held at the North Baptist Church in Ottawa, KS on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 4 PM. There will also be a gathering in Warrensburg at the family home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2 PM which the family would like friends to attend.
