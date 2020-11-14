Joshua Lee Morton, 45, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Josh was born March 1, 1975, in Pratt, Kansas, the son of Michael Bruce Morton and Mary Jo (Reynolds) Morton. He had been a Warrensburg resident since the age of six months. He graduated from Warrensburg High School.
Josh was in construction. He resided in Louisiana for a brief time during the early 2000s. During that time, he worked on an oil rig.
He loved fishing, hunting and playing pool. He also loved watching sports with family and friends. Josh also enjoyed watching cooking shows. He was always friendly to everybody and had numerous friends. He never knew a stranger.
Survivors include three children: Taylor L. Morton of the Kansas City area; Alexandria M. Morton of Warrensburg, MO and Joelee M. Morton of Concord, NC; mother: Mary (Reynolds) Trotter and Loren of Warrensburg, MO and father: Michael Morton and Dianne; paternal grandmother: Dorris Morton of Warrensburg, MO; three grandchildren: Everett, Khyrie and Kingston; paternal grandmother: Dorris Morton of Warrensburg; and two stepbrothers: Heath Trotter and Britney of Smithton, MO and Jonathan Ball of Warrensburg, MO.
Proceed in death included Gerald Morton (paternal grandfather); Everett Reynolds (maternal grandfather): Barbara Reynolds (maternal grandmother), Joel Morton (brother).
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg with Rev. Sid Tiller officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Warrensburg.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Ball, Taylor Morton; Heath Trotter, Adam Jacobs, Rob Stewart, and Rob Sponseller.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Memorials are suggested to the Johnson Co. Cancer Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
