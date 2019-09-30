2-10-34 – 09-23-2019
Joe passed away peacefully in his home on September 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with kidney failure.
A funeral mass will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, October 5th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Ridgeway Dr., Warrensburg, MO, where Joe was a member. Immediately following the mass, a Celebration of Life will be at the Lutheran Campus Ministries, 215 S. Holden, Warrensburg, MO.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna and his parents Joseph H. Drees Sr. and Rose Drees; brothers, Ralph Drees, Rudy Drees, Ray Drees and sister Lucille Pfeifer.
Joe was born in 1934 in Carroll County, Iowa and married Donna (Shannon) Drees, August 10, 1962.
He served in the United States Army and retired from Sherwin Williams.
Joe enjoyed bowling and travel. During his many travels he was able to see every state in the United States, several different countries, and go on several cruises.
Joe is survived by his children: Jeff Drees (Michele), Debi Drees-Stockwell (Jamie), JJ Drees, Dana Drees-Edwards (Mike) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called him Opa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.