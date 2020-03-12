Joseph B. “J.B.” Campbell II, age 29, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Warrensburg.
He was born May 3, 1990, in Sedalia, the son of Joseph B. Campbell and Bridgette (Bratton) Love. On June 1, 2014, he and Kori Ruble were united in marriage in Warrensburg.
There are so many things to mention that is difficult to put into words and a paragraph will not be able to suffice. His smile and spirit would brighten up any room he was in. He always wanted to get everyone together through a gathering or sending you a positive message to tell you to; keep going, you’re strong, and/or you can do anything you put your mind to. Joseph had his own struggles in life but you can guarantee that no matter what he was going through, he would always try and put a smile on your face. To sum him up a few words come to mind; strength, compassion, heart, kindness, stubborn, devoted, silly, beautiful soul.
J.B. is survived by his wife, Kori; his children, Anthonie, Devin, Samuel, and Maci; his parents, Joseph B. Campbell and Bridgette Love; his siblings, Cody Moody and Inesha Mitchell; his nieces and nephews, Zakijah, Bishop, Randy, Nakiyah, Marqual, Akira, Jalen, Treyson, Hazel, Brooke, and Kenzi; his siblings-in-law, Kelsi (Corey) McCoy, Kameron (Claudia) Ruble, and Kyle Ruble; and his maternal grandmother, Ida M. Harris.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bobby Gene Bratton, and his paternal grandparents, Richard B. and Beverly Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Joseph B. Campbell Memorial Fund with checks made payable to Kori Campbell.
