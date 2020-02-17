John Thomas Talbert, age 78, of Warrensburg, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, at the funeral home.
Full obit to follow in Friday’s newspaper.
