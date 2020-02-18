John Thomas Talbert, age 78, of Warrensburg, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020.
He was born November 18, 1941, in Mayview, MO, the son of Robert and Helen Marie (Morgan) Talbert.
On December 24, 1966, he and Imogene Elizabeth Turner were united in marriage in Mayview.
John is survived by his wife, Imogene; his children, John Thomas Talbert, Jr., Shereece Copridge, Shelli Talbert, Brian Talbert, Daryl Talbert, and Jermaine Talbert; a sister, Clara (Harry) Stevens; 29 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Talbert; and his siblings, Estelle Williams, Irene Miller, and Robert Talbert.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers will be John Talbert, Jr., Brian Talbert, Daryl Talbert, Mason DeVries, Adonis Talbert, and Travon Talbert. Honorary pallbearers will be John Turner, James Turner, Gary Turner, Jerry Turner, Robert Turner, Kieth Williams, Danny Flutz, Sam Cole, Edward Johnson, Russell Allen, and Roy Harris.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, at the funeral home.
