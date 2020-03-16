John Pfeffer Jr. born September 4, 1927, to John Pfeffer Sr. and Ida Kunze Pfeffer has died at the home.
John grew up on the family farm northeast of Warrensburg, MO. He always wanted to be a cowboy so at the age of 17 he moved to Montana. After a lot of pestering the owner he joined the OW ranch. Under the tutelage of J.D. McKenna he started to break horses. After several years he left and went to work at the Keeline Cattle Company in Wyoming for a year before returning to the OW.
John started entering area rodeos and found his niche with wild horse races, steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding. He soon joined the rodeo circuit and performed all over the U.S. He went to Europe twice, once with the rodeo and once with the Wild West Show loading and caring for stock along the way. Because of his love of travel when everyone else went home he traveled around the continent.
He returned to Warrensburg, MO, and married Wilma Fox on January 6, 1961. John was farming on the family farm when he had the opportunity to go to Japan with the rodeo. His wife told him to go as it was the opportunity of a lifetime and he would probably never get another chance.
John returned to farming and working at Lake City Ammunition plant from where he retired. He is survived by his children John Pfeffer III and Julie Pfeffer and a nephew Bobby Parker. He is preceded in death by his wife Wilma (Fox) and sister, Helen Parker.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, with Pastor Vijen Ramdhani. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Warrensburg, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to Operation Smile or St. Jude Hospital.
