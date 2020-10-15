John O. Murrell, age 76, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Meyer Care Center in Higginsville.
The family will hold a private burial at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville at a later date. Memorial contributions in John’s honor are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and can be sent to P.O. Box 481607, Kansas City, Missouri 64148, or left in care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
