John O. Murrell, 76, formerly of Warrensburg, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Meyer Care Center in Higginsville, MO.
John was born August 4, 1944, in Kansas City, MO. He spent his early childhood in Kansas City before moving to Windsor, MO, at the age of four. During his youth, John was an altar boy at his church, a trumpet player in the band, and a standout football player for the Windsor Greyhounds. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1963.
On November 29, 1964, John was united in marriage to Gertrude L. Collins in Warrensburg, MO. John served in the U.S. Army as a E-5 during the Vietnam War. Upon his return to MO, he worked various jobs before joining Citizens Telephone Company, Higginsville, MO, in 1969. John also served in the MO National Guard as an E-7 Mess Sgt. until 1985. John worked at Citizens for 30 years until his retirement in 1999.
John was a jack of all trades and loved working outdoors. He enjoyed his annual hunting trips and helping the neighborhood farmers. A member of various coffee clubs, John was always happy to share some coffee and conversation with anyone. Watching western movies and eating a good meal with dessert were some of his favorite pastimes. A dedicated family man, John was especially proud of his three girls and loved cheering for them at their school activities.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gertrude L. Murrell and his three daughters, Marjorie Murrell, Monica Murrell, and Carmen (Murrell) Collier.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oral Bud Murrell and Lucille (Laurent) Murrell, his in-laws John and Ethel Collins, and two brothers-in-law, John Calvin Collins, and Raymond Collins.
A private burial service with full military honors was held October 20, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.
Memorial contributions in John’s honor are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and can be sent to P.O. Box 481607, Kansas City, Missouri 64148, or left in care of the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg.
The family expresses their gratitude for all the condolences received regarding John’s passing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.