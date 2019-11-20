John Michael “Mike” Hoover, 61, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his home in Kingsville, MO.
Visitation will be at the Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO, Friday, November 22, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kingsville Baptist Church, Kingsville, MO, Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
