John Lewis Wilson, born June 2, 1935, died June 12, 2020. John was born in San Leandro CA, but came to live in Warrensburg at age 7 with his father John C Wilson, and loving aunts Mary O Shattuck and Natalie Prussing on Hurricane Hill in Warrensburg in the house his grandfather built in 1891. He attended the Normal School in town and went to CSU for undergrad before attending Yale Drama School and American University for his drama Graduate degree. John resided in Washington DC for many years where he helped found local theatre groups as well as helped work on the Fords Theatre revitalization before it reopened to the public. Theatre lighting was John's specialty and led him to eventually having a 34 year career as a teacher at Montgomery Blair High School in Washington where he led one of the first theatre lighting clubs in the country at a high school level. Many of his students went on to careers with major theatres and credit him for their start. John moved back to the family house in 1996 and among other things became interested in the history of Linn Creek, MO. He put together a story-line documentary entitled Whispering Waters on the history of the town. and filmed, edited and distributed on his own. He is survived by a loving son Jefferson Wilson of Washington DC, a loving cousin Natalie Halpen of Warrensburg, and Lem, Pam, Mark, Melissa Shattuck.
