John Goff, 67, of Knob Noster, MO, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on July 3, 1952 in Flora, IL, to Fred L. Goff and Winnona M. (McClure) Goff. He graduated from Flora High School in the class of 1970. He then celebrated his accomplishment by purchasing a rare 1970 AMC Rebel Machine.
On November 25, 1971, he married Sonja L. Chaney, and together they raised three children. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on August 31, 1972, and he and his family were stationed throughout the United States, including Chanute AFB in Champaign County, IL, Whiteman AFB in Johnson County, MO, Grand Forks AFB in Grand Forks County, ND, Malmstrom AFB in Cascade County, MT, and Vandenberg AFB in Santa Barbara County, CA. During his service, he was involved with the inspector general 3901 SMES and was the branch superintendent for FMMS. Additionally, he worked as an electromechanical technical specialist with OMMS. He retired with honorable discharge as a Master Sergeant after 23 years on August 31, 1995 at Whiteman AFB, and he and his family made Knob Noster their forever home. After military retirement, he worked in civil service in the engineering squadron and housing maintenance, and retired once again as a boiler operator from Whiteman AFB.
John enjoyed spending time at home with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved working on his Harley, watching Fox News, and taking the family water-skiing on either his Evinrude or his boat named the “Road Runner.”
John is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Sonja Goff; children, Donald W. Goff (wife Dawn), David W. Goff (wife Kim), and Annette M. Hartford (husband Brian); grandchildren, Amanda L. Way (husband Cody), Courtney L. Goff, Kristen M. Goff, Zachory J. Sutherland, Jacob D. Sutherland, Michael E. Sutherland, Kaydence Goff, and Jackson Goff; great-grandchildren, Julian W.H. Fewell, McKinley S. Way, Mallory N. Way, Harper B. Way, and Aryelle J. Williams; sisters, Debbie Hardin and Lori Shehorn; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred L. Goff and Winnona M. Goff and his baby sister, Diane Goff.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at Hidden Pines Country Club on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 3-5pm. Military honors will be conducted at 5pm.
In his memory, the family suggests contributions be made to American Lung Association and checks may be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
