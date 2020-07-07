John F. Dickey passed away on July 3, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
John was born on February 12, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to John F. Dickey, Sr., and Louise (Vandenberg) Dickey. John graduated from Utica High School, Michigan, in 1963 and married his high school sweetheart, Nina, in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1969 and was assigned to bases in Colorado, Missouri, South Carolina, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. He retired in 1989 and settled with his wife and daughters in Knob Noster, Missouri.
In retirement, John enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife and friends, traveling to new locations, and gardening. He had a passion for Maltese dogs and a special place in his heart for his most recent dog, K.C.
John is survived by his wife; daughters Jennifer Ann Pulliam (Andrew) and Amy Louise Creighton (Adonius); grandchildren Jacob Mark Creighton, Brannon Andrew Pulliam, and Kellen Mark Pulliam; great-granddaughter Stella Marie Creighton; and his brother Michael Dickey. He was preceded in death by his son Mark, his parents, and several aunts and uncles with whom he was close.
No local services will be scheduled. The family will hold a private burial service in Colorado. People wishing to honor John’s life may make donations to the ASPCA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.