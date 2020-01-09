John “Eric” Eaton, 59, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away January 6, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m., both Monday, January 13, 2020, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Maysville, Missouri.
