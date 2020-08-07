John E. Newell, age 85, passed July 30, 2020 at Warrensburg Manor. Visitation will be Monday, August 10 6-8pm at Vansant-Mills Funeral Home, Clinton. Funeral services will be August 11 at 11 AM at Vansant-Mills Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Englewood Cemetery, Clinton.
