Joe Ott, 90, of Warrensburg, MO, passed away on April 6, 2020.
Joe is survived by nieces Holly Sapp (Trent) of Knob Noster and Lorinda Truex of Leeton, sister-in-law, Lois Ott of Warrensburg, 3 great-nieces, and 3 great-great-nieces.
Joe was born July 12, 1929, in Arkansas to John and Letha (Taney Franks) Ott. Joe attended high school in Crowley County, Colorado. Joe worked construction for Reno and Amino Brothers many years. He married his wife, Shirley J. Ott, in June of 1956. The two were married over fifty years.
Joe was loyal to his family and friends, farmed for many years, told the best stories, and loved to tease his loved-ones. He will be deeply missed. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, John and Letha Ott, his wife, Shirley J. Ott, and his brother, Marion “Dude” Ott.
The family will be holding a private burial due to current circumstances at Mineral Creek Cemetery in Leeton, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to Show-Me Christian Youth Home.
