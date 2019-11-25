Joe D. Sloan, 87 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Joe was born October 25, 1942 at Corydon, Iowa; the son of David Lewis Sloan and Jessie Alice (Mitchell) Sloan. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following his discharge from active duty, Joe returned to Corydon where he worked at Gambles, the Corydon Hospital and eventually Shelter Insurance. He was united in marriage to Lauren C. (Mortensen) Birdsall on December 13, 1995 in Warrensburg. The couple made their home in Warrensburg. Joe continued as an agent with Shelter Insurance until retiring after nearly twenty years of service. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, hunting, fishing and especially playing golf. He was also an active member of Warrensburg V.F.W., Post #2513 and American Legion, Post #131, having served on the Honor Guard for many years.
Survivors include his wife: Lauren; four daughters: Cheryl Eisenbeis (Todd) of Kansas City, MO; Linda Rockhold of Corydon, IA; Laura McMurry of Chariton, IA and Lisa Heysell (Ron) Seymour, MO; two sons: Dennis Sloan (Edit) of Des Moines, IA and Erik Birdsall of Chanute, KS; sister: Mary Lou McNeeley (Don) of Wichita, KS; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son: David Sloan and eight brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30th at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Warrensburg , with Rev. Joel Kurz officiating.
Pallbearers will be Seth Eisenbeis, Cole Eisenbeis, C. J. McMurry, Kurt Sloan, Matt Sloan, Ryan Rockhold, Tommy Day and Dalton Sloan.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Saturday at the church.
Interment: will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3rd at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville with Full Military Honors provided by United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Memorial: Contributions are suggested to Johnson County Cancer Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
