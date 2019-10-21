Joan Marie Bockelman, age 73, of Knob Noster passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center.
She is survived by her longtime companion, Sam Fuller, of Knob Noster, her sister, Mary Lou Smith and husband, John, of Clinton, and numerous other family members.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Brother Charles Brant officiating. Interment will follow in Knob Noster Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Johnson County Cancer Foundation and can be left in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.