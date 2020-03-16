Jo Ann Calhoon, 63 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her home.
Jo Ann was born March 22, 1956, in Mansfield, Missouri. She never met a stranger. She loved to laugh, go to yard sales, fishing, hunting and Junking, but she especially loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 39 years: Jesse Calhoon; sister: Lesa Disney (Mark) of Warrensburg, MO; Children: Jamie Wilson of Knob Noster, MO; Caldonia Wilson of Springfield, MO; Candy Linderman of Michigan and five grandchildren; stepchildren: Scarlett Drew of Warrensburg, MO and Dorothy Todd of Warrensburg, MO; and her daughter, Kylee Jo Reed and one other grandson. Also, children in her heart: Melissa Kurtz of Warrensburg and a grandson; John Holt of Warrensburg and a grandson, Ricky Rodgers of Warrensburg and two granddaughters and a grandson; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Debbie Lynn Moore; and grandchild: Kiel Nathaniel Calhoon.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 17th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg . Interment will follow at Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery at Columbus. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Jo Ann Calhoon Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.