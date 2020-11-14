Jimmie Bob Mansfield, son of Rolla Vernoy and Helen Rhodes Mansfield, was born October 20, 1943, in Columbia, Missouri, and departed this life November 9, 2020, in Lebanon, Missouri, at the age of 77 years.
Jimmie obtained his Ph.D. and was a business education professor at University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg for many years. He enjoyed teaching and mentoring students through the years. Those who worked with him appreciated his knowledge and expertise in his field.
On June 16, 2000, Jimmie was united in marriage with Joan Catherine Fischer. Together they shared many years of love and laughter.
Jimmie is survived by his wife Joan; one son, Matthew (Kelly) of Minneapolis, MN; one daughter, Hilary of DeLuth, MN; three brothers, Stephen “Corky” Mansfield (Vicki) of Columbia, MO, Keith Mansfield (Anita) of Marlow, OK and Kevin Mansfield (Georgeanne) of Keyser, West Virginia; one grandson, Maxwell; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beth and Kenneth Burkhardt of Overland Park, KS; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a private service at a later date for Jimmie. At his request, his body is to be cremated under direction of Shadel's Colonial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to AmVet 108 in Rocky Mount, Missouri. Donations may be left at or mailed to Shadel's Colonial Chapel, P.O. Box 948 or 1001 N. Lynn, Lebanon, MO 65536.
