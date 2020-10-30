Jerry Lee Winsor, 79, died in Smyrna, Tennessee on October 21, 2020.
Born April 30, 1941, in Emporia, Kansas, to LaVon “Bill” and Edythe Ballenger, he is survived by his wife Charlene Odle and children: Mark, Christopher (Tracy), Darby (Scott) Kimbel, and Kim (Jim) Nestle; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation from 10-12 at Smyrna Church of Christ on Saturday, October 31, 2020; service at 1. Donations can be made at www.ClearViewRetreat.org.
