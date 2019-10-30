Jerry Lee Hinkle, 88, of Warrensburg, passed away on 25 October 2019 at Western Missouri Medical Center.
Graveside Services will be held 5 November 2019 at 1:00 PM at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Jerry Hinkle Memorial Fund with checks made payable to Robin Matheny and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.