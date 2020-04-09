Jeffrey Arden Wilson passed away April 4th, 2020, coincidentally on his father Ernie’s birthday, in Phoenix, AZ, at the age of 61. Born in Bristol, Tennessee to Ernest and Beverly Wilson, he spent the majority of his childhood in Warrensburg, Missouri, on his family’s farm just outside of town. It was here that he learned the value of a hard day’s work and developed his lifelong enthusiasm for the outdoors. You’d be hard pressed to find a man who cherished nature more than Jeff. Nature and finding the humor in life, even at its toughest. He’ll be remembered for many things, but perhaps what those close to him will miss most is the endearing sound of his boisterous, hearty laugh.
He understood the importance of education and self-reliance. To pay his way through college he proudly served his country in the United States Army in order to attend Central Missouri State University (now University of Central Missouri), where his father taught auto mechanics and his mother taught nursing. He majored in Industrial Safety which became his life’s career.
After college he moved to Arizona, spending a few years in Tucson, before moving to Phoenix, the city he adored and would call home. Soon afterwards he met and married Tina Speerschnieder. They had one child, Zachary Terrence Wilson born on November 19th, 1992, the proudest day of Jeff’s life. His devotion and love for his son were beyond measure. After Jeff and Tina divorced, they raised Zack jointly. Jeff was a doting father who was never without a story of pride to share about his beloved son who recently married his beautiful wife Kelly, graduated medical school and is currently in residency.
In 2002, he met Annie Harper, the enduring love of his life and partner until his passing. Annie and Jeff loved riding motorcycles together, exploring the vast beauty of the Southwest, their adorable Miniature Schnauzers Chimi Chimichanga and Reto Burrito, and most especially raising Zack and watching him grow into the incredible man he is today. During their marriage they first lived in Dewey, AZ (where he built his own home acting as the general contractor), before his career brought them to Minneapolis, MN, for four years. In 2018, he and Annie took a yearlong sabbatical to travel the Western coastline of America with his BMW motorcycle and toy hauler, fulfilling his dream to live along the Oregon coastline before eventually returning to the Phoenix area.
He worked his entire career, over 30 years, in Industrial Safety, both in the private and government sectors. His final position was as an OSH Training Officer with the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health. He took particular joy in the later years of his life creating and leading safety courses to protect the workforce for the Industrial Commission of Arizona. He was most proud of the professional safety and health training courses he recently led for the Louis Eagle Point Second Chance Prison. These courses provided inmates with valuable skills to help them find jobs upon their release. His kind heart, non-judgmental demeanor and ability to truly listen were ever present personally and professionally. Jeff always treated people fairly and equally, and his loyalty was unwavering.
Jeff lived his life with honesty and integrity always. He was happiest when spending time with family, sharing a cold beer with friends, and laughing until he nearly cried. His other passions included sculpting, woodworking and painting Western and Native American inspired artwork. His works included “Geronimo” the famous Apache chief, “Kachina Doll”, “Fanning the Flame," a cowboy dueling with his colt single action revolver and “Double Trouble,” a cowboy trapped between a rattler and barrage of Native American arrows, just to name a few.
Jeff touched the lives of those he cared for every day as a faithful and loyal husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was preceded in death by his father Ernest Wilson and his mother Beverly Wilson. He is survived by his wife Annie Wilson of 18 years, his son Zachary Wilson and his daughter-in-law Kelly Wilson. He is further survived by his siblings Scott Wilson, Barbara Underwood, Mark Wilson, Laura Wilson and Chad Wilson. He will be missed greatly, but his memory will live on in the lives of those he loved.
