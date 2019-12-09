Jeffery Gerald Udelhofen, age 62, of Warrensburg, MO, passed away on December 8, 2019, in Kansas City. Jeffery was born in Lancaster, WI, on June 7, 1957. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be missed by his family and friends.
