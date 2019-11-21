December 30, 1936 – November 20, 2019
Jean-Marie Henri Goavec, 82 of Warrensburg, MO, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home. Jean-Marie was born in Orléans, France, on Wednesday, December 30, 1936, the son of, Adolphe François Goavec and Suzanne Marie Rosalie Terrier.
Jean-Marie held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering, his occupation was in the field of Construction. Jean-Marie lived in Nashville, TN, and Des Moines, IA, before moving to Warrensburg, MO, in 2005. He was of the Catholic faith.
Jean-Marie was preceded in death by his parents, Adolphe and Suzanne.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 26 years, Della T. (Rwanika) Goavec; three sons, Thierry Goavec, Laurent Goavec and his wife Destiny and Jacques-Chistophe K. Goavec; three step-daughters, Chantal Girineza Baseke, Mwaka Sexton and her husband Donald, and Bahati Reichard and her husband Rhett; one sister, Françoise Goavec; ten grandchildren, Justin Goavec and wife Rebecca, Alec Goavec, Cory Goavec, Cody Goavec, Victoria, Morgan and Raissa Kampel, Malik and Isaiah Sexton and Rachel Reichard.
A Church Service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (300 S. Ridgeview Drive) Warrensburg, MO, Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements under the direction of Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.
