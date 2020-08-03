Jean Lucille Jackson Simmons, 97, of Odessa, Missouri died Sunday, August 2, 2020 in her home. Born February 8, 1923 Holden, Missouri.
Visitation from 10 -11 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Burial in Odessa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lumicare Hospice of Blue Springs or the Odessa Cemetery Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.