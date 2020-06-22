Jean E. Tanner, 86, passed away suddenly on June 19, 2020. She was born in Sandersville, GA, on October 23, 1933, the daughter of the late Ed Page and Mary L. (Fort) Page. She married Hubert Tanner in 1955 and, although the union did not last, they had five children together. In 1968, the family arrived at Whiteman AFB in Knob Noster, MO, where Jean worked as a cook at the base dining hall until her retirement. She remained in Knob Noster for the remainder of her life.
She is survived by four sons: Donald and Raymond, both of Knob Noster; Marnell (Mary) Tanner of Alexandria, VA, and Jerry Tanner of North Las Vegas, NV, as well as one daughter, Carolyn McCrary of Stockbridge, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Mary W. Page, one sister, Robin Hughes, one brother, Andrew Page, and her sister in law, Frances O. Page.
She is further survived by two brothers, Greg (Angela) Page and Calvin Page as well as two sisters, Mattie Florence Moody and Sandra P. (Eric) Adams. Grandchildren: Addie Wright-Thwing, Tracie Wright Vlaun, Tanner Wright, Leia Wright, Renee Bracey, Carmel Tanner, Shannon Farias, Christian Tanner and Princeton Ray Tanner. Great-Grandchildren: Bryan Bracey, Carter Bracey, Juliana Farias, Kai Vlaun, Alexundria Vlaun, Tristan Vlaun, Mikailah Wright, and Aermias Wright.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 25th, at Charity Christian Revival Center in Knob Noster, MO. Services will commence at 11:00 am. Immediately following the memorial service there will be a reception.
In lieu of flowers the Tanner family asks that you make a donation to the American Heart Association.
