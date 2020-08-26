Jean Cozette Abel passed on August 22, 2020. She was born July 1, 1935 to Dean and Ocie Higgins. She married Marshall Abel October 4, 1950 spending 20 years in the Air Force before retiring to the family farm. She attended Chilhowee Methodist Church.
Surviving her are her children, Debora Faraci, Kentucky; Darline Harvey and husband John, Mo, Delbert Abel, and wife Sandra, Mo. and Dianna Sullins, Hawaii, sister, Carolyn Luckey, her daughter Jean and husband Willis, South Carolina, 14 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 2 great-greatgrandchildren.
