Janell Bratton, age 59, of Knob Noster, passed away Monday, February 7, 2020, at Ridge Crest Nursing Center in Warrensburg.
She was born August 12, 1960, in Warrensburg and is the daughter of Milton Bratton, Sr. and Sandra (Walton) Bratton.
Janell is survived by her siblings, Milton (Eufemia) Bratton of Stafford, VA, Lisa Bratton of Little Rock, AR, and Derrick Underwood of Wichita, KS; her nieces and nephews, Paul D’Angelo Love, Carlos Bratton, Jahaira Bratton, Shantell Moore, Tyrell Moore, Blaire Johnson, and Jason (Jackson) Bratton; and her great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Bratton, as well as her father and mother, Milton and Sandra.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Knob Noster Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested in Janell’s memory to the Whiteman Air Force Base Child Development Center or the Bratton Reunion Fund and can be left in care of the funeral home.
