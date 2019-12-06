James “Jim” Weigand, age 95, of Warrensburg, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at his home.
Jim was born November 2, 1924, in Warrensburg, the son of Fred and Sarah (Goodwin) Weigand. He was a graduate of Centerview High School.
On March 25, 1951, he and Doris Johnson were united in marriage in Warrensburg. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2016.
He lived and worked his entire life on the family farm his parents farmed before him. His passion was farming and improving the land. Jim was a lifelong Methodist attending Houts Chapel Methodist Church and later the First United Methodist Church of Warrensburg.
He is survived by three sons, Michael Weigand and wife, Mary Elizabeth, Steve Weigand and wife, Debbie, and Danny Weigand and fiancée, Cindy Wallace, all of Warrensburg; seven grandchildren, Alysse Weigand of Kansas City, Clint Weigand and wife, Kelly, Chad Weigand and wife, Mandy, Jessica Burk and husband, Jason, Jamylin Weigand, Rachel Weigand, and Kurt Weigand, all of Warrensburg; and 4 great-grandchildren, Colie and Paisley Weigand, and Deacon and Haley Burk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris; and three siblings, Anna Weigand, Henry Weigand, and John Weigand.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Warrensburg. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church or the Johnson County Fair Association.
