James Grady Simmons
Jim Simmons, born June 30, 1949, died peacefully in his home on November 15, 2019, with his wife at his side. Jim received a Masters in History from UCM before beginning a 36-year career with the Missouri Division of Family Services culminating in his position as Regional Liasion for both the NE and NW Regions of the state.
He and his wife Mary Ann enjoyed traveling to more than 30 countries on 5 continents as well as across the United States having returned from their most recent vacation 2 weeks prior to his passing.
An avid reader, Jim also enjoyed photography, building small scale military models, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, camping and working in the yard and volunteering. Even in death, he is continuing to help others by donating his body to medical science.
Jim was proceeded in death by his mother Edith Simmons and by his father-in-law Bob Bishop.
Jim will be greatly missed by his wife, his mother-in-law Salema Bishop of Warrensburg, MO, his sister-in-law Susan Tharp and husband John of Columbia, MO, his brothers-in-law Steven Bishop of Springfield and Bob Bishop and wife Carolyn of Eagle Rock, MO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held November 23 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 300 S. Ridgeview Dr, Warrensburg, MO, with a sharing of memories beginning at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a Mass of Resurrection.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the James Grady Simmons Memorial Scholarship fund at Lakeland School in Deepwater, MO, or to Sacred Heart Parish in Warrensburg, MO.
