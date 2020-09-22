James Emerson Findley, 56, of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away September 17, 2020 at the John Knox Village House in Lee's Summit, Missouri surrounded by his wife and two daughters.
Mr. Findley was born February 3, 1964 in Savannah, Georgia, son of Phyllis (Tillie) Findley and the late Judge James Emory Findley. Aside from his family, Mr. Findley's greatest devotion was to the military and his troops. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 27 years during Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom, among others. Mr. Findley retired as Chief Master Sergeant in 2009, and earned numerous commendations for his service, including 7 Meritorious Service Medals, 2 Air Force Commendation Medals, the Air Force Achievement Medal, 2 Meritorious Unit Awards, and the 2001 U.S. Air Force Europe's Outstanding Security Forces Noncommissioned Officer Award.
He is survived by: his wife, Tammy Findley; his two daughters, Kaitlyn Findley (Darby) and Nicole Findley (Isaac); his granddaughter, Rose Findley; his mother, Tillie Findley; and his four siblings: Cheryl Hodge (Frederick), Cynthia D'Angelo, Rebecca Strickland, and Emory (Trent) Findley (Jennifer); as well as several loving nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind countless friends who he cared for deeply and loved as if they were family.
Due to the coronavirus, the burial of Mr. Findley’s cremains with military honors and the memorial service will be postponed until 2021 to allow all his family and friends to safely gather to celebrate his life in the way he deserves. For those who would like to do something now to honor his memory, his family asks that you make a donation to the Tunnels 2 Tower Foundation (https://tunnel2towers.org/) in his name in lieu of sending flowers. This organization supports the families of fallen or injured first responders and military personnel, and was near and dear to Mr. Findley's heart.
