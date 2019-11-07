James C. Summit of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Memorial Services will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Friday at the funeral home.
